This amazing giant scale Boeing 747-400 in Virgin Atlantic markings, is the work of Adi Pitz. The monster Jumbo Jet has a wingspan of 16.24 feet and it is 17.81 feet long. The all composite airliner weighs in at just under 150 pounds and is powered by four IQ Hammer 140 turbine engines.

This video was shot at the Airliner Meet in Oppingen, Germany while being flown by Rainer Kamitz.