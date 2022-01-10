Glider Flies 548mph!

This glider’s high-speed passes will make your head spin! Perfect Santa Ana conditions allowed Spencer Lisenby to break the dynamic soaring speed record last year. The wind gusted to 65mph and temps were 45-50F. This flight beat the previous record set in 2018 at Bird Spring Pass by only 3mph. Max acceleration estimated around 90-100G. Spencer must have nerves of steel!

  1. R F

    This is probably a dumb question, but what exactly was the pilot doing? It would zoom by at 400+ mph, and then zoom by again IN SAME DIRECTION literally 2-3 seconds later. Was he just holding a constant vertical loop pattern?

