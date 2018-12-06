Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Graupner Rotorball Sweeper — New in Office

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
Graupner Rotorball Sweeper — New in Office

We just received the new Rotorball Sweeper quadcopter from Graupner USA. This fun and unusual rotordrone is very rugged and crash proof with its built-in dome like cage. Ideal for the beginner as well as experienced drone pilots, the Sweeper is about the size of a basketball. Watch for a product review in MAN coming soon.

Equipped with LEDS, this quadcopter is great for day and night flights.

The 6-blade propellers are protected within the built-in safety cage.

The Graupner Droneball Sweeper comes with everything needed.

Including a custom fit backpack and propeller installation tool.

Indoor airborne soccer is a definite possibility.

 

Updated: December 6, 2018 — 5:08 PM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox