Graupner Rotorball Sweeper — New in Office

We just received the new Rotorball Sweeper quadcopter from Graupner USA. This fun and unusual rotordrone is very rugged and crash proof with its built-in dome like cage. Ideal for the beginner as well as experienced drone pilots, the Sweeper is about the size of a basketball. Watch for a product review in MAN coming soon.

Equipped with LEDS, this quadcopter is great for day and night flights.

The 6-blade propellers are protected within the built-in safety cage.

The Graupner Droneball Sweeper comes with everything needed.

Including a custom fit backpack and propeller installation tool.

Indoor airborne soccer is a definite possibility.