Hangar 9 1/5-scale 60cc Ki-43 Oscar

Often mistaken during combat with the Mitsubishi “Zero,” the Nakajima Ki-43 Oscar was exceptionally maneuverable and had fast climbing capabilities. The Hangar 9 Ki-43 Oscar 50-60cc 88-inch ARF brings this nimble warbird to life.
Priced at $899.99 this giant scale Warbird includes:
- Constructed with lightweight, laser-cut balsa and plywood
- Matt-finish printed covering includes rivets, panel lines and weathering
- Two-piece plug-in wings with aluminum tube allows for easy transportation and storage
- Fiberglass cowl features panel lines and internal screws for scale authenticity
- Unpainted scale dummy radial engine
- Heavy-duty aluminum shock-absorbing struts included
- Scale spinner included
- Detailed cockpit includes instrument panel, painted pilot bust and more
- Tool-free field assembly
- Scale split flaps with internal linkages
- Removable scale wing drop tanks (2)
- Large top-hatch with two sprung latch system offers complete access to electronics and fuel system
- Scale landing gear doors
- 5-inch main wheels with scale hubs
- Sprung aluminum tail gear
- Optional Hangar 9 pneumatic scale retracts (sold separately)
- Designed to fit the Saito FG-90R3 3-cylinder engine and other popular 2-stroke gasoline engines
Specifications:
Scale: 1/5
Construction: All-wood laser cut balsa and plywood
Airfoil: Semi Symmetrical
Wingspan: 88.0 in (224 cm)
Wing Area: 1327 sq in
Overall Length: 74.5 in (183 cm)
Flying Weight: 24-28 lb (10.8 – 12.7 kg)
Radio: 8+ channel, full-range transmitter and receiver
Motor Size: 6000 to 7500W Outrunner Motor
Engine: 50-60cc 2- to 4-stroke gas