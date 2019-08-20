WW II Air War 900x250
Hangar 9 1/5-scale 60cc Ki-43 Oscar

Gerry Yarrish
Often mistaken during combat with the Mitsubishi “Zero,” the Nakajima Ki-43 Oscar was exceptionally maneuverable and had fast climbing capabilities. The Hangar 9 Ki-43 Oscar 50-60cc 88-inch ARF brings this nimble warbird to life.

Priced at $899.99 this giant scale Warbird includes:

  • Constructed with lightweight, laser-cut balsa and plywood
  • Matt-finish printed covering includes rivets, panel lines and weathering
  • Two-piece plug-in wings with aluminum tube allows for easy transportation and storage
  • Fiberglass cowl features panel lines and internal screws for scale authenticity
  • Unpainted scale dummy radial engine
  • Heavy-duty aluminum shock-absorbing struts included
  • Scale spinner included
  • Detailed cockpit includes  instrument panel, painted pilot bust and more
  • Tool-free field assembly
  • Scale split flaps with internal linkages
  • Removable scale wing drop tanks (2)
  • Large top-hatch with two sprung latch system offers complete access to electronics and fuel system
  • Scale landing gear doors
  • 5-inch main wheels with scale hubs
  • Sprung aluminum tail gear
  • Optional Hangar 9 pneumatic scale retracts (sold separately)
  • Designed to fit the Saito FG-90R3 3-cylinder engine and other popular 2-stroke gasoline engines

Specifications:

Scale: 1/5

Construction: All-wood laser cut balsa and plywood

Airfoil: Semi Symmetrical

Wingspan: 88.0 in (224 cm)

Wing Area: 1327 sq in

Overall Length: 74.5 in (183 cm)

Flying Weight: 24-28 lb (10.8 – 12.7 kg)

Radio: 8+ channel, full-range transmitter and receiver

Motor Size: 6000 to 7500W Outrunner Motor

Engine: 50-60cc 2- to 4-stroke gas

