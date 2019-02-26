Hangar 9 Fokker D.VII 30-60cc ARF

The new 87-inch span Hangar 9 Fokker D.VII is the first WW I giant scale fighter in Hangar 9’s warbird lineup. Priced at $799.99, this ARF version is fully built-up with laser cut balsa and plywood parts and is an accurate giant scale reproduction of Germany’s famed WW I fighter.

The German Fokker D.VII is frequently cited as one of the best fighter aircraft of the First World War. During the latter half of 1917, the allies had regained air superiority. To counter this, the German government invited aircraft manufacturers to submit prototype single-seat fighter designs for evaluation in Berlin in January 1918. The design with the best overall performance would be awarded a production contract. The Fokker D VII was the winner because it was easy to maneuver, strong and agile and as a result, was highly respectable by the enemy. The D.VII could “hang on its propeller” and attack upwards while other aircraft would stall and fly away. The performance of the Fokker D.VII was superior to any other aircraft used by the triumphant power. As a result, Germany had to surrender all the airplanes after the end of World War I. A total of 3,300 DVII were produced and over 700 were in service after the WW I ended.

Hangar 9 brings this Great War legend to life as a remarkable giant-scale ARF with scale details to truly do the legendary Fokker D.VII justice. The model has been expertly built to exacting standards utilizing lightweight balsa and plywood. The ARF features details like molded machine guns, scale pilot figure, cockpit details and 8″ scale tires, just to name a few. Shock-absorbing main landing gear takes most of the bounce out of grass strips. Genuine UltraCote covering provides an exterior finish that replicates scale-inspired colors with distinction. The Fokker D.VII is designed to accommodate a variety of 30cc to 60cc 2- or 4-stroke gas engines, or brushless electric outrunner motor. All hardware for the recommended power system options is included so assembly is easy and you can get in the air faster. A large top-hatch makes any maintenance and battery changes simple, while providing easy access to electronic components.

Features