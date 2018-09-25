Hangar 9 P-51D Mustang 20cc ARF 69.5″ [VIDEO]



From Hangar Technology:

The Hangar 9® P-51D Mustang 20cc ARF is an expertly crafted model that combines modern engineering, outstanding flight capability, plus no compromise power-it-the-way-you-want-it expertise to deliver a replica warbird with stunning looks. Modeled after Mustangs used by the 375th Fighter Squadron during WWII, it’s constructed in 1/6-scale with lightweight balsa and plywood for legendary durability.

Leading the list of stunning details is the expertly applied, satin-finish covering of the sleek airframe. The lightweight material captures within scale features like panel lines, rivets, nomenclature and distinct colors for a brilliant appearance that’s durable. Bringing out its authenticity even further is a well-appointed cockpit with a 3D instrument panel, an intricately painted pilot figure and faceted utility compartment. Cowling detail features a matching finish with scale inlets and exhaust, plus a matching spinner. Optional-use wing tanks can be attached on the included wing pylons, or removed to improve high-speed maneuverability. Functional shock-absorbing gear struts include trailing-link suspension and scale-style axles with room for large wheels that make flying from grass easier.

No matter how you look at it, this Mustang is an impressive model for its size. Its two-piece wings smoothly connect with the scale wing fillet and distinct air scoop to lock-in without any need for tools. Control surfaces feature airfoil-shape design for smoother flight, and scale hinge lines with factory drilled hinges for easy installation. You can take the scale experience higher by replacing the rugged fixed landing gear with E-flite® electric retracts available for both the main and tail wheel locations. Functional flaps allow for a wider flight envelope that includes shorter takeoffs and slower landing speeds.

A large top-hatch provides extensive interior access from the cockpit to the firewall. The included hardware package is complete to make assembly as simple as possible and provide easy-to-install mounting options for all the electric and engine power recommendations. No matter what power plant you install, handling in the air is impressive with a look and control feel that honors the original. Whether this is your first warbird, or the perfect complement to your collection, the Hangar 9 P-51D Mustang 20cc ARF is the historic success story you’ve been looking for.

Lightweight Construction

Laser-cut, lightweight balsa and plywood construction is utilized to bring the P-51D Mustang 20cc to life as a durable scale model that’s expertly built to exacting standards.

Scale Detail

Beyond the factory applied satin-finish printed covering, other iconic details include airfoil-shaped tail surfaces, realistic engine exhaust, wing guns, gear doors, optional-use drop tanks, radio antenna, a 3D instrument panel and a painted pilot figure—just to name a few.

Functional Flaps

Light wing-load and a semi-symmetrical airfoil offer flight performance that’s comfortable at a wide range of speeds. Operational flaps allow its versatile flight envelope to open even wider so you can increase flight realism that includes shorter takeoffs and slower landings.

Convenience Features

The wing panels feature a strong aluminum tube joiner for ease of transport and storage. When the model is upright, full access inside the model is through a large top-hatch that makes any maintenance and battery changes simple.

Custom Decals

Choose from one of the two nose-art decals included to finish your model off. “Sky Bouncer” was flown by Captain Bruce (“Red”) Rowlett, and “Geraldine” was flown by Captain Charles Roscoe (“Chuck”) Cummins, both with the 361st Fighter Group, 375th Fighter Squadron stationed in England during WWII.

Optional Retracts

Rugged fixed landing gear with functional shock-absorbing struts are included so that you can keep the project simple and still enjoy the benefit of smooth ground handling. The optional E-flite® electric retract system recommended accepts the struts, feature all-metal durability and are an easy installation that lets you take in-flight scale realism to a higher level.

Power It the Way You Want It

The P-51D Mustang 20cc is designed to accept the Evolution® 20GX, 20cc gas engine, a Saito FG-21, 21cc four-stroke or E-flite Power 60 brushless electric outrunner motor system with a 6S LiPo battery. All hardware needed to install any of the recommended power system is included along with an electric motor mount so you can get to assembly right away and in the air faster. This 20cc ARF is also the perfect replacement airframe for the stock motor, ESC, and recommended flight battery used in the giant E-flite® Carbon-Z® T-28.

Needed to Complete:

20cc two- or four-stroke gas engine or equivalent electric motor system

Full-range, 5+ channel transmitter and receiver (6+ for the retract option)

(8) Standard-size servos (7 for the electric power option)

(2) Batteries for receiver and engine ignition (for the gas power option)

(1) Propeller

What’s in the box?

(1) Hangar 9 P-51D Mustang 20cc ARF

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Airfoil Shape: Semi Symmetrical

CG (Center of Gravity): 6 9/32″ (160 mm) behind leading edge of the wing

Completion Level: Almost Ready-to-Fly

Control Throw (Flaps): Take-off 13/32 inches (10 mm) Landing 25/32 inches (55 mm)

Control Throw – High (Ailerons): 7/8 inches (22 mm)

Control Throw – High (Elevator): 7/16 inches (11 mm)

Control Throw – High (Rudder): 1 15/32 inches (35 mm)

Control Throw – Low (Ailerons): 5/8 inches (16 mm)

Control Throw – Low (Elevator): 1/4 inches (6.5 mm)

Control Throw – Low (Rudder): 1 inch (25 mm)

Engine Size: 20cc 2 to 4-stroke gas/petrol (sold separately)

Flaps: Yes

Flying Weight: 11.5-13lbs (5200-5900 g)

Landing Gear: Yes

Length: 60″ (1.52m)

Material: Balsa Wood

Minimum Required Radio: 5+ channel

Minimum Speed Control: 80 Amp

Motor Size: Power 60 1800W outrunner with 80A ESC and 6S LiPo (sold separately)

Propeller Size: 16 x 8

Recommended Motor Battery: 6S 5000-7000 mAh Lipo

Recommended Receiver Battery: 2000 mAh 2S 7.4V LiPo or higher

Retracts: Optional

Servos: Standard Digital, 7-8 required (sold separately)

Spinner Size: 3.7″ (95mm)

Trimscheme Colors: Printed Covering

Wing Area: 848 sq in (54.7 sq dm)

Wing Loading: 32.6 oz/sq ft

Wingspan: 69.5″ (1.76m)

#HAN2820 – $399.99

