Hangar 9 Tiger 30cc ARF

The new Hangar 9 Tiger 30cc delivers the classic looks and performance of the popular Tiger series in a larger 30cc platform for common gas engines and electric power systems. Taking its cues from the Tigers of old, this sport plane is streamlined with a complete fiberglass cowl requiring no additional work to get ready for the runway. A smart red, white, and blue color scheme highlights the modern sport plane’s looks with nods to its rich past.
Bigger than the Tigers of yesterday, it only needs a 30cc-class gas/petrol engine to deliver outstanding performance. Lightweight design, combined with high-grade balsa and plywood construction, is used with laser accuracy to provide everything you could want in a giant scale sport model. The large canopy hatch provides easy access to radio gear, batteries and fuel system while the pre-hinge control surfaces save you time when building. The bolt-on two-piece wings provide easy transportation and handling. If you’re looking for a big sport airplane with ties to the radio control flying past and can do it all with a modern flair, the Tiger 30cc airplane is for you.
The Tiger 30cc ARF is part of the complete line of top-quality Hangar 9 aircraft and accessories. All are engineered and crafted to exacting standards and feature the finest components and materials. Plus, every Hangar 9 product comes with the after-sale service and technical support you need to succeed.
- Lightweight balsa and balsa plywood construction for a strong and lightweight airframe
- Fiberglass cowl requires no finishing by the customer
- One-piece painted aluminum landing gear attaches to fuselage
- Finished fiberglass wheel pants matches the covering perfectly
- Large canopy hatch provides easy access to radio gear, batteries and fuel system
- Bolt-on two-piece plug-in wings for easy transportation and handling
- Steerable tail wheel
- Tail-dragger gear configuration
- Clear canopy
- Full-span ailerons with option for functional flaps
- Pre-hinged control surfaces saves build time
- Included decal sheet allows customization
- Complete hardware package included
- Designed to accept gas/petrol engines and electric motors
Specifications:
Construction: All-wood laser cut balsa and plywood
Airfoil: Semi Symmetrical
Wingspan: 90.0 in (2.28 m)
Wing Area: 1417 sq in (91.45 sq. dm)
Wing Loading: 26-29 oz/ sq.ft
Overall Length: 78.0 in (1.98 m)
Flying Weight: 16-18 lb (7.25 – 8.16 kg)
Radio: 6+ channel, full-range transmitter and receiver
Motor Size: 160 – 180 Brushless Outrunner
Engine: 30cc 2- to 4-stroke gas/petrol
Servos: Standard high-torque size servos
Flaps: Optional
Landing Gear: Painted Aluminum
Prop Size: 16” to 18” inch
Experience Level: Intermediate
Assembly Time: Approx. 10+