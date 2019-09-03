Hangar 9 Tiger 30cc ARF

The new Hangar 9 Tiger 30cc delivers the classic looks and performance of the popular Tiger series in a larger 30cc platform for common gas engines and electric power systems. Taking its cues from the Tigers of old, this sport plane is streamlined with a complete fiberglass cowl requiring no additional work to get ready for the runway. A smart red, white, and blue color scheme highlights the modern sport plane’s looks with nods to its rich past.

Bigger than the Tigers of yesterday, it only needs a 30cc-class gas/petrol engine to deliver outstanding performance. Lightweight design, combined with high-grade balsa and plywood construction, is used with laser accuracy to provide everything you could want in a giant scale sport model. The large canopy hatch provides easy access to radio gear, batteries and fuel system while the pre-hinge control surfaces save you time when building. The bolt-on two-piece wings provide easy transportation and handling. If you’re looking for a big sport airplane with ties to the radio control flying past and can do it all with a modern flair, the Tiger 30cc airplane is for you.

The Tiger 30cc ARF is part of the complete line of top-quality Hangar 9 aircraft and accessories. All are engineered and crafted to exacting standards and feature the finest components and materials. Plus, every Hangar 9 product comes with the after-sale service and technical support you need to succeed.

Lightweight balsa and balsa plywood construction for a strong and lightweight airframe

Fiberglass cowl requires no finishing by the customer

One-piece painted aluminum landing gear attaches to fuselage

Finished fiberglass wheel pants matches the covering perfectly

Large canopy hatch provides easy access to radio gear, batteries and fuel system

Bolt-on two-piece plug-in wings for easy transportation and handling

Steerable tail wheel

Tail-dragger gear configuration

Clear canopy

Full-span ailerons with option for functional flaps

Pre-hinged control surfaces saves build time

Included decal sheet allows customization

Complete hardware package included

Designed to accept gas/petrol engines and electric motors

Specifications:

Construction: All-wood laser cut balsa and plywood

Airfoil: Semi Symmetrical

Wingspan: 90.0 in (2.28 m)

Wing Area: 1417 sq in (91.45 sq. dm)

Wing Loading: 26-29 oz/ sq.ft

Overall Length: 78.0 in (1.98 m)

Flying Weight: 16-18 lb (7.25 – 8.16 kg)

Radio: 6+ channel, full-range transmitter and receiver

Motor Size: 160 – 180 Brushless Outrunner

Engine: 30cc 2- to 4-stroke gas/petrol

Servos: Standard high-torque size servos

Flaps: Optional

Landing Gear: Painted Aluminum

Prop Size: 16” to 18” inch

Experience Level: Intermediate

Assembly Time: Approx. 10+

