Happy 71st Birthday U.S. Air Force

Here’s a Birthday Card sent by the Pentagon to all USAF Airmen.

“On September 18, 2018, we celebrate the 71st birthday of the United States Air Force. As a Total Force military, civilian and contractor team, we are all Airmen…Wingmen, Leaders, Warriors. In 1947, our Air Force faced a rapidly changing world. Leaders like Hap Arnold and Carl Spaatz set a clear vision that helped grow the Air Force of the future. Now, we face a similar challenge as we build the Air Force we need to overcome today’s threats. Our heritage of success is based on the innovation of intrepid warriors, made possible by our diverse group of professional, dedicated, and heroic Airmen.

We stand on the shoulders of the pioneers who came before us. Your dedication and commitment honors their legacy and ensures we remain the best Air Force the world has ever seen. As we acknowledge the past and recognize our accomplishments, we must continue to push higher, faster and further.

Thank you and your families for your service and sacrifice. Pause for a moment, reflect on our accomplishments, and Happy Birthday to our United States Air Force.”