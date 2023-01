Neal Kapaloric from Knoxville, TN has been flying RC for most of his life. In addition to 3D he also flies Jets, has competed and placed at Youth Masters IMAC at Triple Tree and is always at Joe Nall on the 3D line or flying jets with this dad on the main flight line.

His love and forte though is 3D and he can be seen here laying down the smack at the Great Lakes Fly-In 2022 hosted by the Toledo Weak Signals RC Club. Neal flew the Extreme Flight Slick 580 with a GP gas engine.