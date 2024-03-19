Heavy metal!

Horizon Hobby’s own Ali Machinchy flying a giant Air World Germany F-104 Starfighter at the Arizona Warbirds event. The F-104 was built by Trond Hammerstadt and is owned an operated by Brian O’Mear. It is powered by a JetCat 300 Pro turbine and flown on a Powerbox Core radio, the Starfighter has been campaigned at Top Gun and flown at numerous events. Ali enjoys putting Brian’s 104 through its paces.
Featured Video
