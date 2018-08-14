Helping our Hobby Grow

Start a New RC Event

If you have ever attended and flown at an RC national or regional event, then you know there’s a lot involved to be successful. Many of our flying buddies, have yet to travel past their local flying field and for many of them, they see our hobby and interest in RC airplanes in general diminish. A great way to help our hobby grow and inject some fresh excitement into any club’s flying field is to start an AMA sanctioned event and then invite RC flyers from other clubs to join in on the fun.

Requirements

The very first thing I look at is: “will the event will fit in your location”. Meaning, where will everything fit in place? Let’s say we are expecting 60 pilots. Is there room for all 60 to park their vehicles and trailers near where they will pit from? Good. Now, if you are expecting spectators, do you have room for a few hundred cars? Is the parking area solid enough so that if it rains you don’t have a mud-hole? Great. 60 pilots most likely will have a significant other whether that person is their wife, girlfriend, caller or helper. Playing the averages, you can expect at least 65% to have one of these so the base attendance has just increased to about 100 folks. Now, are we gonn’a feed these people? Yes? Great, and how about the spectators? Okay, so do we have a clean spot for a food vendor to set up his operation? Oh, you didn’t think of a food vendor? The Club will take care of it? Great, and they have experience in having 30 or 40 people come all at once at lunchtime for something to eat? If not, then let’s get looking for a food vendor. If we have reached this point, I’ll take it for granted that the event is a GO, so we should apply for the AMA event sanction.

Okay, we’ve got a great field to fly from, safe and with plenty of overfly area. We’ve got plenty of space for our pilots and their trailers and some designated area for spectators to park. Are you charging admission? Like $10 a car load or maybe just $5 a person? And you have some club members to stand by the entrance to accept the entrance fee and make change? And of course you figured on a relief crew right? I mean you don’t expect two people to stand there all day do you? Yes, I provide a shade tent for our people at the gate and we do provide chairs for them to sit and rest and we do have an alternate on site to replace someone if they get too hot or just too tired? Oh yes, and because we are charging an admission fee to spectators we also must comply with the Law and provide “Handicap” parking spaces. These spaces must be close to the action so as to shorten the distance from the cars to the viewing area

The Basics

Well, let’s see, has anybody thought of where to place the porta-potties? That is potties with an S because with a hundred pilots and crew and a few hundred spectators, one pottie just ain’t gonn’a cut it! Just to be safe, let’s get two regular units and one handicap unit. And when we order the toilets, plan on one “clean-out” service, say Saturday morning, to have them all refreshed. Those holding tanks only accommodate about 1 and a half day’s usage. And let’s not forget we’ll need someone designated to keep those units stocked with tissue. Seems we’ve pretty much got it all taken care of now. I mean, if we really wanted to be a class act, we could spring for the $400 to have a “Dining Tent” put up so that patrons and pilots can sit and eat in comfort, out of the sun and dust. Good idea? Great!

Flightline Management

Heading up to the business end of the site, let’s see what we need to do to make the pilot areas work. Of course we’ll need some sort of tent or structure to house the Registration table. And a PA system would sure be nice so we are able to make announcements. Let’s put someone in charge of setting up the PA system, amplifiers and speakers and check them out beforehand so that we don’t have to fuss with them during the event. Of course a person to handle the announcements, or to keep the spectators informed of what’s flying, would be a cool treat. Don’t forget some sort of large umbrella for that announcer area to keep the guy from frying!

Perhaps the next thing to address is something to act as a barrier, and to designate a viewing area, to help protect spectators. We should also think of how we want to protect the pilots from any airplane having a mishap while taking off or landing. PVC pipe makes a great structure with some orange construction fencing tie-wrapped to keep it in place. And while on that subject of keeping pilots safe, are we going to have a “Flight Line Crew” to help announce departures and arrivals, to help avoid any possible collisions? Even two guys would be useful. OH, one more thing! If our site is one that is friendly to belly landings and is wide open enough that we can easily get to downed aircraft, some sort of “Crash Cart” is essential! A Gator or similar vehicle works great. If jets will be in attendance, we really should have some sort of fire-fighting equipment on a trailer towed behind the crash cart to help distinguish any small flames. It’s also a great idea to notify the local Police and Fire Department that you are hosting an event, offering them two contact people’s names and cell phone numbers and the address of the field.

Anything Else?

Well, I think we’ve about got it! Other than procedural stuff, like whether you allow guys to taxi-back after landing or wish them to clear the runway ASAP, I believe the event is about ready to open for business. Of course we must get some road signs put up in strategic areas to inform the public what and where this show is taking place, and we’ll make sure that the area where the people collect the admission fee is far enough inside the property so not to cause traffic problems with cars stacked up waiting to get in.

And we did think of making the entrance road wide enough to allow emergency vehicles to enter or exit while a line of cars is stacked up, right? Great, then as far as I can tell we are all set to rock and roll. Have a great event!

