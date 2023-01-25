Here’s something different!

We’ve featured jets and helicopters lately, but if you’re looking for something different check out this gyrocopter or autogyro. An autogyro has a conventional engine for forward speed; the airflow over the rotor blade system spins the rotor which then creates lift. This one has a motor to start the blades spinning to shorten the takeoff roll, then is shut off and the rotor speed is self-sustaining. If you go faster with the throttle, you climb, if you go slower, you descend. We have always been fascinated with them, so enjoy this 1/3-scale beauty.