Concorde at Florida Jets!

Nostalgia and the love for an iconic aircraft led Ali Machinchy to own and fly a model of the Air France Concorde SST. The Concorde was actually the 2nd super-sonic passenger jet behind the soviet TU-144. Capable of Mach 2, the Concorde made short work of passenger flights across the Atlantic.

Ali’s Concorde is a HM-Modelltechnik kit that even includes the droop nose that is required for the pilots to see the runway over the long nose when the aircraft is in landing configuration with the nose high to flare. The Concorde model is over 11 feet long with a 57-inch wingspan.



Ali’s Concorde is powered by twin Kingtech K55 turbine engines and guided (of course!) by a Spektrum IX-20SE radio system with a 20 channel Powersafe receiver that utilizes all 20 channels.