HiMAT Video

Model Airplane News
Uncategorized
Comments
HiMAT Video

Coolest RC plane of all time? Check out the HiMAT informational video from the early 1970s. The HiMAT RC plane was launched from a B-52 Stratofortress at 45,000 feet and piloted on the ground by NASA. It also had a chase plane that could control it if needed. If you were in grade school in the early ’80s or before, the narration style in this video will bring back memories. Worth a watch!

Updated: May 21, 2024 — 10:16 AM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media ©
WordPress Lightbox