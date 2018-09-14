MAN Site membership 900x250
Hitec D85MG Micro Servo

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Hitec RCD, New Gear
Comments
From Hitec:
We are excited to introduce our metal gear, micro D85MG. Engineered with our state-of-the-art D-Series technology, this “micro but mighty” servo is an upgrade from the popular HS-5085MG. With soft-start enabled circuitry, 4096 high-resolution and a long-life potentiometer, the D85MG allows for smooth and decisive movement and accuracy. Programmable application-specific parameters provide the ultimate in maximum servo performance.

Features:

  • Durable Metal Gears
  • Advanced Programmability
  • High-Resolution, 32-Bit Digital Circuitry with 12-Bit ADC
  • 1M Cycle, Long-Life Potentionmeter
  • 24-Tooth Output Shaft

Performance Specifications:

Operating Voltage Range (Volts DC): 4.8V ~ 6.0V
Speed (Second @ 60°): 0.17 ~ 0.13
Maximum Torque Range (oz. / in.): 50 ~ 60
Maximum Torque Range (kg. / cm.): 3.6 ~ 4.3
Current Draw at Idle: 3 mA
No Load Operating Current Draw: 290 mAh
Stall Current Draw: 2,150 mA
Dead Band Width: 2 µs

Physical Specifications:

Dimensions (Inches): 1.14 x 0.51 x 1.18
Dimensions (Metric): 29.0 x 13.0 x 30.0
Weight (Ounces): 0.77
Weight (Gram): 21.9
Circuit Type: 32 Bit Programmable Digital
Motor Type: 3 Pole Metal Brush Ferrite
Gear Material: Metal
Bearing Type: Top Ball Bearing
Output Shaft (type / Ømm): Standard 24
Case Material: Plastic
Dust / Water Resistance: N/A
Connector Gauge (AWG)/ Strand Count: 28/ 20

#36085 – $39.99
Updated: September 14, 2018 — 10:18 AM
