Hitec D85MG Micro Servo

We are excited to introduce our metal gear, micro D85MG. Engineered with our state-of-the-art D-Series technology, this “micro but mighty” servo is an upgrade from the popular HS-5085MG. With soft-start enabled circuitry, 4096 high-resolution and a long-life potentiometer, the D85MG allows for smooth and decisive movement and accuracy. Programmable application-specific parameters provide the ultimate in maximum servo performance.

Features:

Durable Metal Gears

Advanced Programmability

High-Resolution, 32-Bit Digital Circuitry with 12-Bit ADC

1M Cycle, Long-Life Potentionmeter

24-Tooth Output Shaft

Performance Specifications:

Operating Voltage Range (Volts DC): 4.8V ~ 6.0V

Speed (Second @ 60°): 0.17 ~ 0.13

Maximum Torque Range (oz. / in.): 50 ~ 60

Maximum Torque Range (kg. / cm.): 3.6 ~ 4.3

Current Draw at Idle: 3 mA

No Load Operating Current Draw: 290 mAh

Stall Current Draw: 2,150 mA

Dead Band Width: 2 µs

Physical Specifications:

Dimensions (Inches): 1.14 x 0.51 x 1.18

Dimensions (Metric): 29.0 x 13.0 x 30.0

Weight (Ounces): 0.77

Weight (Gram): 21.9

Circuit Type: 32 Bit Programmable Digital

Motor Type: 3 Pole Metal Brush Ferrite

Gear Material: Metal

Bearing Type: Top Ball Bearing

Output Shaft (type / Ømm): Standard 24

Case Material: Plastic

Dust / Water Resistance: N/A

Connector Gauge (AWG)/ Strand Count: 28/ 20

#36085 – $39.99

