Hitec’s FunnyCub

Bring bush-flying adventure indoors or around your backyard with this must-have aerobatic adventurer! The Next Generation of the FunCub has arrived! Get ready for the resilient, new indoor foamie from Multiplex, the FunnyCub! Emulating its big brother, this flat EPP version is capable of taking off and landing from just about anywhere with its large wheels and softly-sprung undercarriage. Optionally, the two ailerons can be lowered to act as landing flaps, further reducing airspeed and take-off distance. The FunnyCub uses a 2S power system that flies on 2S 450mah LiPo batteries.

Features:

Pre-printed Flat EPP Components for Fuselage, Wings, Tailplane, Fin and undercarriage

CFRP Spars for Wings and Fuselage

CFRP Undercarriage Unit

Large Wheels for Bush-Flying Type and Rough Terrain Takeoffs and Landings

6 Minute Flight Times

RC Control Functions: Elevator, Rudder, Aileron and Throttle (Optional Landing Flaps)

Includes All Plastic Parts, Small Items and Linkage Components Required to Complete

Specifications:

Length: 31.88 in. (810mm)

Wingspan: 36.61 in. (930mm)

Weight: 6.34 oz. (180g)

EPP Fuselage, wing, tailplane, fin and u/c parts set.

FunnyCub KIT | Est. Street Price: $69.99 – Stock# 100888

