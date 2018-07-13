HobbyKing Bonsai II EPP Wing 600mm PNF [VIDEO]

From HobbyKing:

The Bonsai is known for its excellent flight capability and it’s one of the reasons they are so popular. You can trickle along at walking pace, fly aerobatic or just see exactly how low ‘n’ fast you can get away with! The H-King Bonsai II combat wing is made of almost unbreakable EPP foam and comes in a ready to fly configuration. Just add a receiver and battery and go flying. It is set up with mountains of power and performance and will have you screaming in no time.

As the Bonsai II comes in three colors you and your flying buddies can choose a different color and have hours of fun ripping up the sky with some high adrenalin combat flying safe in the knowledge that when the inevitable happens, you can fix it in double quick time!

Add your FPV gear for some extreme, terrifyingly fast, combat action or just a lazy flight around your field. The Bonsai II will meet all your flying requirement and is cheap and easy to build. Get yours now!!!

Features:

Fully assembled. All the hard work has been done for you.

Includes a powerful V-Spec 1808-2400KV brushless motor for insane speed.

Includes a 2~4S 18A ESC with XT60 connector.

Carbon fiber motor mount. Super strong and lightweight.

Carbon fiber FPV platform. Good for mini size camera with VTX.

Plug in your receiver and you are ready to fly.

Specs:

Wingspan: 600mm

Length: 383mm

Flying weight: 100~140g

ESC: 18A with XT60 (installed)

Motor: V-spec 1808-2400KV CCW Brushless (installed)

Servos: 2 x 9g HT (installed)

Propeller: 6040 CW (installed)

Includes:

Quality hardware

1 x Velcro battery strap

3 x Zip ties

1 x Fiber tape roll

1 x JST plug (for flight packs with JST plugs)

Requires:

1 x 4 Channel Radio Transmitter/receiver (with Delta wing mixing capability)

1 x 800mAh 2S 25~30C Lipo Battery flight pack with JST connector

1 x FPV system (optional)

1 x Fast reflexes to keep up with the wing

#9095000125-0 – H-King Bonsai II EPP Wing 600mm (24″) (Blue) (PNF) – $74.20

#9095000126-0 – H-King Bonsai II EPP Wing 600mm (24″) (Orange) (PNF) – $74.20

#9095000127-0 – H-King Bonsai II EPP Wing 600mm (24″) (Yellow) (PNF) – $74.20

