HobbyKing SkySword 70mm EDF Jet 990mm [VIDEO]

From HobbyKing:

You’ll slice through the sky with this brilliantly colored SkySword. The streamlined looks and elegant lines show that this plane is built for speed. It comes with a 70mm 12-blade EDF fan to provide that realistic jet sound.

With the PNF version, all the hard work is done with the powerplant already fitted and ready to go. The tricycle retracting undercarriage and all servos are completely installed with easy connect plugs for installing the wings. All decals have been fitted. Just fit the top of the “T” tail and install a receiver and battery and you will be ready to fly in no time.

The three bright LED lights make for easy orientation when coming in for a smooth landing. There is also working flaps to help with takeoffs and landings at the right speed. Extra air inlets for the battery hatch keeps the battery temperature down for maximizing flying time. The nose comes off for easier and safer transportation.

The SkySword is a fantastic flyer with extreme performance and excellent agility to provide a graceful display in the air.

Features:

Extreme speed yet with excellent maneuverability

High Efficient 12 blade EDF unit with realistic turbine-like sound

Full electronic retractable landing gear with working oleo struts

Big powerful flaps for slow landings

Wing plugs for easy connection

Easy to build bolt-together pieces

Navigational lights for orientation

Specs:

Wingspan: 990mm

Length: 1300mm

Flying Weight: 1750g

Motor: 2842- 2800KV Brushless outrunner

ESC: 60A brushless

Servo: 9g x 8pcs

Ducted Fan: High-power and efficient 70mm 12 blade EDF unit

Recommended:

1 x 2200 – 3000mAh 4S 45-65C and up Lipo Battery

6 Channel Radio Transmitter and Receiver

#9306000352-0 – H-KING SKYSWORD YELLOW 70MM EDF JET 990MM (40″) (PNF) – $183.12

#9306000353-0 – H-KING SKYSWORD PINK 70MM EDF JET 990MM (40″) (PNF) – $183.12

#9306000368-0 – H-KING SKYSWORD YELLOW 70MM EDF JET 990MM (40″) (KIT) – $109.67

#9306000369-0 – H-KING SKYSWORD PINK 70MM EDF JET 990MM (40″) (KIT) – $109.67

Visit HobbyKing.com

See more posts about HobbyKing