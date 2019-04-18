Now here’s a great-sounding engine! Detlef Kunkel designed and made this four-cylinder, V-construction four-stroke with a transmission reduction of 1.7. The 220cc engine’s shaft power is 25hp max.
Intended for ...
Homemade Big-Block 220cc V4 Powerhouse
Sounds as good as it looks!
I agree with Alicia – great work!
Wow! What a wonderful job of designing and building. I agree, the sound is amazing!
Dad was a 15 year old RAF volunteer in WWII & became an engine fitter working on RR Merlins & the like but when posted he never got off a boat … RAF Marine Services Air Sea Rescue … 95 & still going strong retired from Rolls Royce & Air Canada … He is truly amazed at the exquisite machining & engineering design skills involved in producing this mechanical work of art … Kudos to all involved … Fly Safe & Live Long.