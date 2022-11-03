Huge F-104 Starfighter!

This Airworld 1/4 scale F-104 flown by Marc Petrak uses a massive Jet Cat P400 turbine engine and is controlled by a Spektrum iX-20 radio system. The big Starfighter is over 150 inches long.

The gorgeous scenery is just the icing on the cake!

 

Updated: November 3, 2022



