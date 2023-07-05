Huge scratch built EDF!!

The T-38 Talon is a two-place twin-engine supersonic fighter jet trainer produced by the Northrop Corporation. In addition to service in the USAF, a fleet of 32 Talons have been in use by NASA for a variety of chase plane and training duties.
While they are a beautiful aircraft, not many have been modeled due to the small wing not translating well to scaling down but Brent Hecht was undeterred. Brent scratch built his Talon from foam, wood, fiberglass and carbon fiber using enlarged 3-view drawings. At 12 feet long Brent’s T-38 is larger than 1/4 scale! Power comes from a pair of 120mm E-Turbax EDF units with 12S 8000mah batteries each.
The Talon won the Technical Achievement Award at the 2017 Best in the West Jet Rally.
hey I know that guy!!! just a bit of an update on the model..shes now powered by 2 swiwin 80 turbines and has had a number of equipment and structural upgrades including a conversion to Spektrum radio equipment. the performance and flight times are incredible and it sounds just like the real deal. you can see current videos on my YT channel hechtspeed..the model now has about 140 flights on it and still going strong. it gets flown alot more now that its turbine powered 🙂 thanks for the love!!