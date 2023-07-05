Huge scratch built EDF!!

The T-38 Talon is a two-place twin-engine supersonic fighter jet trainer produced by the Northrop Corporation. In addition to service in the USAF, a fleet of 32 Talons have been in use by NASA for a variety of chase plane and training duties.

While they are a beautiful aircraft, not many have been modeled due to the small wing not translating well to scaling down but Brent Hecht was undeterred. Brent scratch built his Talon from foam, wood, fiberglass and carbon fiber using enlarged 3-view drawings. At 12 feet long Brent’s T-38 is larger than 1/4 scale! Power comes from a pair of 120mm E-Turbax EDF units with 12S 8000mah batteries each.

The Talon won the Technical Achievement Award at the 2017 Best in the West Jet Rally.