ICARE-ICARUS Electric Fuel Pump

ICARE is pleased to introduce this helpful device: an electric fuelling pump.

This is the improved V2 version of our popular Electric Fuel Pump which is specially designed and developed for model engine fuel use.

Light weight, easy to use, hand held or attached to your fuel canister.

Requires a 1-2 cells Lipo battery to operate. Optimal operation at 8.4V.

It is suitable to use for lubricant mixed gasoline or kerosene and high rate mixed nitro fuel.

Technical Data:

Dimensions: D=27 x 70.5mm

Weight: 91g

Operational power source: DC4.2 – 8.4V

No load power consumption: 1.6 A

Flow rate: 1350cc/minute@6V, 1800cc/minute@8.4V (improved flow rate by 20% over V1)

Continuous operating time : 15minutes

Power connector: Futaba female

Usable fuel: Glow Fuel, Gasoline, kerosene

We also offer a rechargeable pump, with following specs:

This Rechargeable Electric Fuel Pump is specially designed and developed for model engine fuel use.

Light weight, easy to use, hand held or attached to your fuel canister.

It is suitable to use for lubricant mixed gasoline and high rate mixed nitro fuel.

Technical Data:

Dimensions: D=27 x 115mm

Weight: 146g

Battery: Li-ion 2000mAh

Flow rate: 1100cc/minute (improved flow rate by 20% over V1)

Battery duration: 15minutes

Charge voltage: DC5V (via USB port)

Charge current: 1.0A

Charge connector: USB Micro B

Accessory: USB charge cable

Usable fuel: Glow Fuel, Gasoline, Kerosene

And there is also now a Refueling Bracket/tank cap for these pumps to be attached to a canister:

This is the cap and bracket kit to hold our Electric Fuel Pump against a fueling canister.

Includes all parts to make the hole into your canister and attach safely an anodized aluminum cap to it.

Bracket to hold pump and fueling fitting included.

Kit content:

Hole saw to cut hole in canister

Aluminum machined and anodized cap

Tools to install cap.

Bracket to hold pump

Fueling fitting

O’ring seals.

Electric Fuel Pump, price: $59.00

Rechargeable Electric Fuel Pump, price: $69.00

Refueling Bracket/Tank Cap for Electric Fuel Pump, price: $44.50

