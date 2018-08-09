ICARE-ICARUS Sailfish F3K 924 Kit

From ICARE-ICARUS:

ICARE is pleased to introduce this updated version of this micro dlg kit.

This is a high performance micro DLG in the sub 1m (3ft) wingspan. It keeps the excellent flight characteristics of full sized (60″) models in F3K class.

This kit is latest update and features even more improve build help, like a cnc milled fiberglass main spar, that interlocks with the ribs. Wing area has slightly increased and front is now sheeted. Wing loading is still same, keeping the same great flying characteristics.

Check out some video clips below, to see how we succeeded in our task.

Sailfish F3K 924 is suitable for intermediate and beginners wanting to give a try in the F3K class category.

I features great flight characteristics and sturdy design.

We would like to bring up the fact that our model withstands crashes better than comparable full carbon fiber construction plane.

Our main goal was to create a compact and easy to handle 2CH model with a simple assembly.

Easy to carry around as it fits easily assembled in your car trunk.

Only built from premium quality material and state of the art manufacturing process, interlocking parts for ease of assembly.

Fuselage has milled slots to receive tail feather for worry free assembly, A precise wing jig provides fast and easy assembly of the wing without the needs of pins.

A perfect design that is easy to assemble and results in a high performance glider.

Average build time for the kit is around 7 hours depending on builders skills.

Kit content:

Precision cut aircraft grade ply and balsa and carbon parts

fiberglass/carbon pod and boom fuselage

All needed hardware and control linkages

Assembly jigs for wing

all needed glue to be used during assembly process

all needed iron on covering material

Required: (2) sub-micro servos in the 4g category, a Rx weighting 5-7g or less, a 1S 300mAh LiPo

Option : The Sailfish f3k 900 is also available as a receiver ready dlg

Specs:

Wing Span: 900 mm (35.4″)

Length: 680 mm (25.8″)

Wing Area: 11 dm2 (170 sq. in.)

Wing Airfoil: special

Wing Loading: 11.4 g/dm2 (3.7 oz/sq. ft.)

Flying Weight: 135 g (4.7 oz)

Radio: Sub-micro servos and micro receiver

$129.00

Visit ICARE-ICARUS.com

