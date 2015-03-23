40cc Twin Boxer from RCGF USA – In for Review

Looking for a smooth running gas engine for your new sport or scale RC flyer? Something in the 40cc range? Well, we just received a new engine for review and so far it is looking like a keeper! The Zhejiang RCGF Model & Engine Co., Ltd. was established a decade ago delivering high quality, reliable, and reasonably priced 2-stroke RC gas engines. RCGF USA LLC know offers you convenient and quick service locally in USA.

These are the real McCoy, not second hand engines made with parts that don’t meet the original spec qualifications. We are looking forward to bolding this new RCGF 40T to our test bench and running some numbers. Watch for a detailed review coming in a future issue of MAN!

Specifications:

RCGF 40cc Twin Cylinder Engine

Type : 2 cycle piston valve type gasoline engine for airplane

Displacement: 40cc

Bore x Stroke (mm): 32mm x 26mm

Carburetor: RCGF

Ignition: DC-CDI (Computer Controlled auto advance, electronic ignition system)

Power supply: 4.8-6V

Maximum Output: 4.6HP

Output: 1,500 – 7,500rpm

Gasoline-Version: Pre-mixed Fuel, 25-40 (Gasoline): 1, Recommend:30:1

(90% high octane unleaded gasoline, Import gas into carbon fiber installations valves)

Lubrication Oil: 2-cycle engine oil

Propeller: 20X10 6,900rpm

Sparking plug: Two NGK CM6 Type

Cooling System: Air Cooled

Weight: 1495g (Including ignition and muffler)

Price $409.99

RCGF Engines are manufactured in China, but they’re serviced in the USA. As a factory-authorized and -supplied service center in USA, RCGF USA offers easy access to parts, experienced technicians for repair and quick turnaround anywhere in the U.S. For more information on the RCGF Services Center, please check our service website: www.rcgfengine.com