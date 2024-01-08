The ingenuity of RC builders and pilots never ceases to amaze us here at Model Airplane News. We’ve never seen an RC vertical takeoff launching truck quite like this before, and we’re super impressed–and we’re guessing you will be as well. Check it out and see one of the coolest RC jet takeoffs!
Ingenious Jet Vertical Takeoff Ramp
