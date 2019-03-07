Installing Servo Eyelets

Your servo will be subject to vibration and will have a shorter life if you don’t install them properly. The brass eyelets that come with the servos need to be installed in the rubber grommets so the attachment screws do not crush the grommets when tightened down. An easy was to do this is to use a toothpick to guide the eyelet into place so you can easily press it into place. And, be sure to insert them from the bottom of the grommet. This prevents the screws from from driving into the servo rail.