Jeti R3 Rex 900

From Esprit Tech:

Duplex revolutionary, fully digital 900MHz, frequency hopping radio system is fully designed and manufactured by Jeti Model in the Czech Republic. This receiver was designed to work directly with the DS-24 and DC-24 series of transmitters, and is a part of the REX line of Jeti Duplex Receivers with built-in features such as: internal data telemetry logging, three integrated multi-input/output telemetry & EX bus expander, and a new 32 bit microprocessor. All Jeti receiver features wirelessly programmable failsafe and integrated digital telemetry (Rx Voltage, Signal Quality).

Visit EspritModel.com

See more posts about Esprit Tech