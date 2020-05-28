Ever wanted to fly like a bird? Check out these JetMen, three of them fly formation with full size jets. The ultimate “Open Cockpit” Flight!
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.
Ever wanted to fly like a bird? Check out these JetMen, three of them fly formation with full size jets. The ultimate “Open Cockpit” Flight!
1 CommentAdd a Comment
While very impressive still only a stunt. No real practical applications as yet. And wonder why these flights are always are in Dubai?