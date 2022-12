Well, apparently that’s not true for Martin Pickering at the Jets and Props (formerly Jet Power) event in Genderkingen Germany where he took a BORROWED Pilot-RC Elster Jet FC-1 3D jet and showed how it’s done in Europe!

This 3 meter giant is powered by a Jet Cat P220RXi turbine and a Powerbox Core radio and power distribution system and weighs in around 32 pounds.