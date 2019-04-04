Jumbo Jet Flight

This 16-foot-span 747-400 gives new meaning to the phrase “jumbo jet!” In this video, Adi Pitz’s 747-400 scale model puts on a show at the Hausen Flight Day in Switzerland with pilot M. Brauer at the controls. The largest plane Adi has ever built, it has over 2,000 hours of work into it! The 747 is powered by four Hammer Engines turbines, each with a thrust of 14kg, and it’s controlled by Weatronic radio gear. The 131-pound giant has sequenced landing gear and is 17.8-feet long. Thanks to RCHeliJet for taking this great video at the Hausen Flight Day in Switzerland.