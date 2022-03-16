King of Cats: 100-inch Catalina

This scratch-built flying boat is the handiwork of Aris Kosmides of Thessaloniki, Greece. He spent over two years building the beauty from Ivan Pettigrew’s plans and outfitted it with Turnigy motors and Graupner 3-blade props. The 9.11 pound model has navigation and landing lights and retractable float that use a Turnigy MCR servoless retract system. Aris adds, “On my JR [radio] I used mixes to assign differential power with rudder use and this is truly awesome.” We think his PBY Catalina flying boat is also awesome; check out the video and see why!
Featured Video
