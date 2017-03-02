Knife-Edge Circle with a Positive 1 1/2 Snap Roll

The first time I saw a knife-edge circle was at the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas, NV. Seeing an airplane rolled 90 degrees to knife-edge flight and having the pilot push on the elevator stick to initiate the circle while maintaining altitude with rudder was a sight to behold, and it still is!

With time, pilots began adding their own twists to this maneuver for numerous variations. The Knife Edge Circle with 1-1/2 Positive Snap Rolls is stunning to watch as it combines an inside and an outside circle, making it look elegant while adding some aggressiveness.

For an example aircraft I chose the Sukhoi SU-29 EPP model from the RC Factory. It is highly overpowered with the factory-recommended motor, battery, and speed controller setup, so it allows you to explore different setup techniques and flight fundamentals while attempting our maneuver of the month.

BEFORE WE BEGIN

After becoming familiar with the flight characteristics of your model, make any changes to customize the airplane to meet your needs. While flying a 3D model with extremely large control surfaces and very large deflection amounts you usually use multiple rates…

