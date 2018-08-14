Award Winning SR-71 Blackbird

First flown at the 2017 Top Gun Scale Invitational, Top Gun competitor Lance Campbell of Columbia, Missouri, competed with his amazing SR-71 Blackbird spy plane, which scored an impressive 99.167 static points. At the Top Gun awards banquet, Lance also received the Engineering Excellence award, as well as the Critic’s Choice award. Lance returned in 2018 for the 30th anniversary of Top Gun and you could tell Lance has been practicing: he earned the top 1st place position in the Masters Class. He also brought home the Engineering Excellence award. He earned a total flight score of 198.042. Some pretty good recognition for Lance’s 9 year long project.

Lance uses a Futaba radio to control his 85-pound SR-71 and it is an impressive 13 feet long. Powered by a pair of JetCat 140-RXi turbines, and he completely scratch built the scale retractable landing gear complete with disc brakes. The amazing spy plane also uses a scale drogue chute to shorten the landing run out after touchdown.

Check out this great flight video shot at Paradise Field the home venue for Top Gun.

And since a photo is worth a 1000 words, here they are for all of you to enjoy.

If you’d like to read more about the background Lance’s amazing 9-tear project, here’s his build log for the plane, that spanned years:

http://www.mmrca.org/lance/sledframe.html