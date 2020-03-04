Latest News! Du-Bro Products

A staple in the hobby industry for over 60 years, DU-BRO Products recently announced that Sales & Marketing Director for past 19 years, Brian Bychowski, has purchased the company. After 19 years of working with and learning from the Broberg family, Bychowski took ownership in December 2019.

A view of the main floor

History

Dewey (Orv) Broberg started the brand of products that modelers have grown to love and depend on. Broberg’s children (Jim, Gayle and Kathy) continued the tradition and grew the hobby brand and two other divisions (DUBRO Fishing and Pine Ridge Archery) to international brands for outdoors enthusiasts with the same craftsmanship as our hobby customers.

The newest most, innovative equipment is used

In 2001, Brian Bychowski came on to run marketing helping to create the international brand presence of Du-Bro’s three divisions. In addition to his work with Du-Bro, Brian has spearheaded several other companies and has helped them with marketing and sales opportunities. Bychowski and the Broberg family have been working on the sale and transition of the company’s ownership for many years and take pride in knowing the traditions will continue under the new leadership. Jim Broberg will still be helping with future product development and design for continued new and creative products.

Quality products and excellent customer service will continue to be the rule.

While he remains true to the history and values that the Du-Bro brand was built on, Bychowski looks forward to the continued growth of the company as it explores new and innovative directions. “We need to adjust for changing markets and the needs and wants of our customers,” Bychowski said, “but we also are very aware of the place DU-BRO has in this industry and we will continue to provide the highest quality possible and the customer service and innovation modelers have come to expect.