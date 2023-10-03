Latest on Remote ID

Andrew Griffith
Our buddy Tim McKay keeping us up to date on the remote ID situation that affects all of us whether or not we are happy with it.

Updated: October 3, 2023



  1. Daniel Brett

    Ramp check is sticky to me. Modelers are not Certificated Airmen, and FAA only has authority over Certificated Aircraft and Airmen.
    Also. What about competition that is hazardous to the model? Such as pylon racing or combat? That puts the RID at unneccesary risk for damage and should not be on board.
    I’m ok with RID on commercial use, but private use RID violates the 4th and 10th Amendments. It’s like asking to put RID on every gun.

