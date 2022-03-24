Learn to hover – practice makes perfect!

Model Airplane News
Featured News, Flight Techniques, From the Flightline
Comments
Learn to hover – practice makes perfect!

Learning to hover takes practice, but it’s easier when you know how to practice. Check out this video where Youtuber RC-AIR gives out some good tips – what to do and what not to do (see his crashes!). You’ll be hovering like the pros in no time!

Updated: March 24, 2022 — 2:38 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2022
WordPress Lightbox