Learning to hover takes practice, but it’s easier when you know how to practice. Check out this video where Youtuber RC-AIR gives out some good tips – what to do and what not to do (see his crashes!). You’ll be hovering like the pros in no time!
Learn to hover – practice makes perfect!
Learning to hover takes practice, but it’s easier when you know how to practice. Check out this video where Youtuber RC-AIR gives out some good tips – what to do and what not to do (see his crashes!). You’ll be hovering like the pros in no time!