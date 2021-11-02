This famous multi-mission single engine observation aircraft served from 1950-1974. From calling out target locations to providing intel/recon information, the Bird Dog was a valued asset in both the Korean War and Vietnam. Priced at $1,895.95, the Legend Hobby 156-inch span Bird Dog is an exciting, yet easy to fly giant scale ARF. With its two-piece plug-in wing panels, the model can be transported in most large vehicles. Though not intended for novice pilots,experienced modelers will find this large L-19 easy to assemble and versatile enough to handle gas, glow, and large electric power systems. Features include plywood and balsa all-wood construction with fiberglass engine cowl and clear plastic windscreen and windows. The Bird Dog has a factory-covered airframe (available in olive/orange, white/red and solid gray). The L-19
is also available in a ready to cover version for $1,795.
legendhobby.com
Legend Hobby 13-Foot L-19 Bird Dog
