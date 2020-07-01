Legend Hobby’s Amazing P-47 Thunderbolt!

Hot off the shipping boat, Legend Hobby, (formerly VQ Wabirds,) has introduced this amazing new P-47 Razorback!

This almost ready to fly classic WW II warbird is one of the best you’ll see at any flying field or fly in. And it comes with loads of details!

Specs.

Wingspan: 81.0 in.

Wing Area:1200.3 sq. in.

Weight: 22 lbs.

Length: 67.6 in.

Engine/Motor size: Zenoah G-62

Servo: 9-channels 13 servos All Spektrum/Flown with DX-18 (as tested)

Retracts are all electric with fully functioning gear doors. Both tail gear doors and inner main gear doors.

According to MAN contributor and test pilot P.J. Ash, “This is one of the best flying versions of the P-47 I have ever flown. The cowl is large enough for any engine with little to protrude outside. All controls are hinged with one large pin and are all pre-installed at the factory”.

Very scale indeed. We’re working on a fully detailed Flight Report and review so stay tuned. Check it out CLICK HERE: