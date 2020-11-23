Liftoff: Drone Racing will teach you what it is like to start your own drone racing career. This new fast-paced drone racing simulator for consoles offers different game modes for single-player and multiplayer for up to 6 players and is the perfect alternative to fly a drone on bad weather days.

Challenge yourself in races against computer pilots or friends, time races, or play through the single-player career mode, which starts at the very beginning of the young drone racing fascination back in 2015, and guides you through its history. Make yourself a name by first participating in smaller races and start to climb the leaderboard – challenge by challenge – to get your chance at winning the big races. While progressing in the campaign, players unlock more and more drone parts, with which they can improve their drones.

The workbench lets you build and customize your drone with over 100 different drone parts like frames, batteries, motors, props, cameras, and antennas from more than 13 originally licensed brands such as Rotor Riot, Armattan and Flite Test. Liftoff: Drone Racing offers you realistic and authentic simulated drone physics. Every drone part changes the characteristics of the drone. Discover 12 different maps each coming with several tracks, and a day and night mode. Fly races or have a free flight session at iconic locations like Paris or the fairground of Hanover.

Even if you are new to drone flying, an integrated supportive mode called Assisted Flight mode will help you with the first steps. Combined with an extensive tutorial lead by the experienced drone expert Joshua Bardwell, this will quickly teach you the most important controls.

Liftoff: Drone Racing will be released on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One on November 10, 2020.

Check it out here.