Cheap DIY: FPV RC Paper Airplane

Looking for a fun and low-budget project during the cold weather months? Check out this terrific video that gives you step-by-step instructions on how to build your very own FPV RC paper airplane that actually files! No 3D printer required–just need a sheet of paper, popsicle sticks, a few parts, a smartphone, and a the willingness to build something a bit different. Sounds like a great winter project to build with the kids or grandkids!
Updated: January 28, 2024 — 5:18 PM



