HOW TO MAKE SCALE RIVETS — A fast technique using this easy to use kit.

RIVETERPRO MAKES IT EASY!

Cal-Grafx RiveterPro is a complete solution for adding scale rivet detail to your model aircraft.

It seems that there are always a few models that stand out at any event, even casual fly-ins, because they differ from the rest. Most of the time, the reasons are the same, the builder has paid that little extra attention to detail that changes the model’s stature from what might be considered by some to be a “toy” airplane to one that appears to be lifelike, but smaller. One of the things modelers do to enhance the realism of their models is to add panel lines and simulated hatches, another is to add hundreds, sometimes thousands, of simulated rivets. I have addressed the rivet making thing before, in the pages of this very magazine, but that method involved a Dremel tool, a brass tube and a steady hand. Other methods of applying rivets include soldering irons with special tips, hypo applicators, toothpicks, combs dipped in glue and so on. All of these methods have one common denominator: time. You could spend hours laying out guidelines and placing marks for uniform rivet spacing. Most say that applying rivets is a task that is not looked forward to — especially on larger models. The one I’ll describe here involves far less patience and no chance of messing up!

ENTER RIVETERPRO

Lay down masking tape or draw a line in pencil to indicate where the row of rivets will be applied. You can then lay down the masking strip.

Apply the special rivet fluid, one small drop over each hole in the masking strip. Use just enough fluid to cover the hole — more is not better!

With those modelers in mind, I tested a product from Cal-Grafx Hobby Art called “RiveterPro.” By the way, Cal-Grafx (cal-grafx.com) is no stranger to the scale modeling marketplace, as they have been producing custom graphics, among other things, for many years. Their system offers a straightforward approach to applying realistic domed-shape rivets without the muss and fuss, and it saves time over some of the alternate methods previously mentioned. RiveterPro offers a twist on the conventional glue-dot method for applying rivets. What makes the system easy to use is the masking strips that guarantee uniform rivet size and perfect spacing every time. The low-tack adhesive strips are available in three rivet sizes, with evenly spaced, die-cut, holes for placing the rivets down. These sizes should cover the majority of scale models typically built, but Cal-Grafx also offers rivet sizes on a custom basis if needed.

I started by laying out where I wanted rows of rivets with a long ruler and a sharp pencil. Pencil lines are easily covered up when you paint so there is no reason to erase them. Alternately, you could lay down strips of low-tack masking tape. The pencil lines on the model’s surface establish the path of the rivets. The masking strips are flexible and can be used for straight or curved lines on any part of the airplane. I simply peeled the backing off a strip and pressed it down, following my pencil (or tape) line. The low-tack adhesive will not damage a properly primed or painted surface.

With a little forethought, you can decide which lines of rivets go down first and which you’ll revisit after the first rows of rivet drops have dried. Once the special tapes are in place, I used the Rivet Applicator to apply a small dab of product over each hole in the strip. I found that this process progressed far faster than I thought it would — a good thing! I could lay down a foot of rivets in less than a minute at first and even more quickly after I got the hang of the process. You don’t have to be precise, but the directions do say, “don’t get sloppy, just apply enough to cover the hole.” This is aimed at conserving the rivet fluid, so you can stretch the contents and get the most out of the bottle. The directions say to wait about two minutes to let the liquid rivet “skin over.”

If there were one area that I had to pay close attention to it would be the removal of the adhesive strips. The idea is to get perfectly formed rivets, without little “tails”! The recommended procedure is to grasp the end of the strip and pull both back and up, keeping the strip in tension, and about 30° – 40° to the surface. I did as recommended, and noticed as I pulled up the strip, I was faced with perfectly formed rivets. Almost magic. The strips can be used just one time so discard them after pulling them off. The white rivet fluid dries clear and hard in about 20 minutes. I did some playing around and found that it will bond well to almost any surface, including most plastics and foam. Since the rivet material is water-soluble until about cured, if you need to remove a rivet, do it while it’s wet with a moistened swab (included in the kit). The fluid is basically a non-toxic solution that cleans up with water.

FINISHING THOUGHTS

Wait two to three minutes and gently remove the masking strip by pulling steadily and slowly at about a 30- to 40-degree angle from the surface.

Voila! Perfect, uniform rivets. Allow to dry for 30 minutes before any serious handling.

After using the system, I feel it is ideal for anyone who has never done rivets before. It offers a bulletproof way to get the job done with little fuss and no mess. The rivets it produces are realistic and uniform and accept any paint brand you can think of. Cal-Grafx offers a Sample Kit that includes 3 feet of three different size rivet masks and 2-ounce Rivet Applicator for $39.95. A 2-ounce bottle of Rivet Applicator on its own is $29.95, and the masking strips start at $9.90 for 10 feet. So go ahead and give it a try. Add some realism to your next project, the easy way!