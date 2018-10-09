MAN Plans: 25% Fokker E.V.

This 1/4-scale Fokker E.V., designed by David Johnson (plan no. X0305A), is a great project for anyone who wants a WW I fighter but doesn’t want the hassle of building two wings. Using conventional balsa, spruce and plywood construction, the Flying Razor has an 84 inch span and was designed for a Zenoah G-38 for power. The parasol wing is fully sheeted and it is built up-side down over the plans to make the dihedral and wingtip washout easy to do. The model uses Williams Brothers, scale vintage wheels and machine guns and the 1/4-scale Fokker cowl is available from Arizona Model Aircrafters. In the air the Fokker E.V. handles like an advanced trainer

3 sheets $27.95. Click HERE for plans.