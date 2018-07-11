MAN at Work! Sneak Peek Pix

The Model Airplane News crew had a great time at the Central CT R/C Club flying field in Farmington, CT. We had great weather and mild winds so we shot a ton of photos and several videos for upcoming Flight Tests and some videos as well. Here are some shots from a future How To video I am working on using my electric powered Mini Buckle fun fly plane. As with everything to do with electric powered model airplanes, safety should always be your first concern. Stay tuned for more…

Basic first flight airplane and systems inspection.

Proper model setup

Verifying the correct radio memory for your model

Safety while testing the motor

The test model is my Mini Buckle fin fly plane. It is powered with a Himax 3516 805 brushless motor using a E-Flite Pro 60A ESC

Ready for takeoff

Happy landing!