MarineJet USA Bench Buddy

Tired of pushing your model off the work bench by accident? Or jury rigging something to hold it or even balance it when it comes time? Turn a small workbench into a big workbench – save room in your shop! The Bench Buddy holds 25% to 60% models by the wing rod only-never touching the model! Holds your model right side up or up side down …High, low or mid wing by the wing rod only!

Work on your landing gear, motor mounting unobstructed! Holds your model rock solid while building , performing maintenance and even provides a solid up to 40″ tall balance point! 3 position adjustability lets you fine tune the Bench Buddy for your model and height needs. Stop damaging models before they leave your workshop! Get the Bench Buddy and relax!

Folds up easy to hang on wall when not in use or is breaks down in seconds to store completely flat.

Kit includes 4 pieces of baltic birch wood, 2 pieces of pvc pipe, all hardware. Click here to order!