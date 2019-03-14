Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Matching Servo Connectors

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
Matching Servo Connectors

when setting up your airplane at the flying field, you often have to connect the aileron servo leads to the receiver leads while attaching your wing. Plugging the servos into the wrong leads can cause problems and even a crash. A great way to prevent this is to use matching color cable ties to properly identify matching connectors. Easy peasy!

Updated: March 6, 2019 — 9:16 AM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2019
WordPress Lightbox