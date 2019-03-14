Matching Servo Connectors

when setting up your airplane at the flying field, you often have to connect the aileron servo leads to the receiver leads while attaching your wing. Plugging the servos into the wrong leads can cause problems and even a crash. A great way to prevent this is to use matching color cable ties to properly identify matching connectors. Easy peasy!
