MaxAmps 12V & 24V Power Supplies

Smaller, quieter and more powerful than ever, these new power supplies are just what your charger ordered! From MaxAmps:

MaxAmps is always hard at work developing new technologies and the next in line for release are the MaxAmps 12v and 24v Power supplies. Our new power supplies provide a higher wattage than our original units, come in a smaller footprint and are even quieter! With our custom 3D printed faces there are no more messy cables to deal with.

The MaxAmps 12v 62.5 amp 750-watt Power Supply is less than half the size of our original 12V and provides over 20% more power than its predecessor. With this sleek design and quiet function, it is a must for all DC charging systems. Simply plug your 4mm banana connectors into the power supply and you are set.

The MaxAmps 24v 62.5 amp 1500-watt Power Supply checks off all the same boxes as the 12v but comes stock with dual outputs to power more than one charger at a time. At 1500 Watts it should have no problem holding up to even the most power-hungry RC hobby chargers on the market today.

MaxAmps 12V Power Supply Specs –

• 100v-240v AC Input Voltage

• 12v DC Output Voltage

• 62.5A Continuous Output Current

• 750W Output

• Pre-installed 4mm Gold Female Bullet connectors on output

• 9″ x 3.5″ x 1.5″ dimensions

• 2 lbs 6oz

• Short circuit and over-voltage protection

• Heavy duty metal cabinet around entire power supply

• 1-year guarantee

MaxAmps 24V Power Supply Specs –

• 100v-240v AC Input Voltage

• 24v DC Output Voltage

• 62.5A Continuous Output Current

• 1500W Output

• Pre-installed 4mm Gold Female Bullet connectors on outputs

• 8.875″ x 3.5″ x 3.1875″ dimensions

• 4 lbs 10oz

• Short circuit and over-voltage protection

• Heavy duty metal cabinet

• 1-year guarantee