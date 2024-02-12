In Memoriam: Tom Atwood

The Model Airplane News team is saddened that our longtime colleague and friend Tom Atwood has passed away. Tom at one time was the Editor-in-Chief for Air Age Media, including Model Airplane News. More recently, he was an online contributor for the Model Airplane News All-Access Membership. He was also the executive director at the National Robotics Education Foundation, an organization that promotes career paths in robotics. Throughout Tom’s career, he was known for promoting and reporting on leading-edge technologies, whether it was vertical takeoff and landing aircraft or humanoid robotics. We will miss his technical expertise, enthusiasm, and kindheartedness.
MAN In Action
MAN In Action
|Show More
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.