Microaces Sopwith Camel Kit [VIDEO]

From Microaces:

Microaces love of aviation history ensures that the aircraft we reproduce as kits look fantastic on static display as well as in the air.

The Microaces Sopwith Camel replicates one of the most iconic aircraft of the WWI era to a level that sets a new bar for micro scale RC. The livery of this kit is that of D8118, flown by Ace Pilot Major John Ingis Gilmour, the highest scoring Scotsman of WWI.

Included in this multi-media model is a vac-formed cowl, free spinning 3D printed fuel pump prop and rigging part PLUS a spinning dummy rotary engine kit. All these extras add an incredible level of mechanical and visual detail to this astounding model.

Devil in the Detail

There is also an additional Detail Pack available for this model.

The Pack contains 3D printed 50lb Cooper bombs plus ply and laser cut plastic parts that assemble to replicate the bomb rack, creating an extra-ordinary level of detail never seen in an RC kit of this scale before. When ordering, select the Kit with detail pack to include it in your order!

NOTE: The dummy motor requires an elongated prop shaft for your PKZ3624 motor/gearbox or use a ‘rotary ready’ Microaces Motor/Gearbox.

Electronics Requirements

This kit was designed around the Microaces AIO Aero Flight Pack with long prop shaft motor. Or can be controlled with the Parkzone PKZ3352 receiver.

Got the Kit….now wear the T-shirt!

Local artist Wayne Savage has created a ‘Vintage Comic Book’ style illustration to mark the launch of the Microaces Sopwith Camel kit. We’ve printed this onto the back of a high quality garment with the new Microaces logo on the front so you can fly the aircraft AND wear the T-Shirt.

Specification:

Airframe: Scale

Controls: Rudder, Elevator, Throttle

Length: 240mm / 9.4″

Wingspan: 360mm / 14.2″

Wing Area: 4.1 sq dm / 63 sq in.

Flying Weight.: 36 – 38g/1.2 – 1.3oz

Wing Load: ~9.0 g/sq.dm / 2.9 oz/sq.ft.

Recommended Receiver: Parkzone PKZ3351, PKZ3352 or PKZUA1151 | Microaces AIO 5 Channel Receiver

Rec. Motor / G.Box: Microaces Motor Gearbox with LONG prop shaft OR Parkzone PKZ3624 with EFLU3004 extended prop shaft

Rec. Battery: 130-160mAh 1S Lipo

Rec. Prop: GWS 4530

Skill Level – Build: Intermediate

Skill Level – Pilot: Intermediate

Tools required: Scalpel, 180 Grit sandpaper or stick, straight edge, tweezers

Rec. Adhesive: UHU por / Foam safe CA / Aliphatic glue

#D8118 – $£47.00

