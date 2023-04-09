MiG-17 Turbine Jet–With Afterburner Effect!

If you’re into scale composite RC planes, you’re likely familiar with CARF-Models. In this video, CARF-Models CEO Andreas Gietz pilots an excellent looking (and sounding) MiG-17. This 1/3.7-scale beauty comes in with a wingspan of 8 feet, 8 inches and a weight of 53 pounds. And of course we can’t resist the afterburner effect. Check it out!
MAN In Action
MAN In Action
|Show More
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Very awesome aircraft and flying!