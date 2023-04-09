MiG-17 Turbine Jet–With Afterburner Effect!

Model Airplane News
Featured News, From the Flightline
1 Comment
MiG-17 Turbine Jet–With Afterburner Effect!
If you’re into scale composite RC planes, you’re likely familiar with CARF-Models. In this video, CARF-Models CEO Andreas Gietz pilots an excellent looking (and sounding) MiG-17. This 1/3.7-scale beauty comes in with a wingspan of 8 feet, 8 inches and a weight of 53 pounds. And of course we can’t resist the afterburner effect. Check it out!

Updated: April 9, 2023 — 1:31 PM



1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Lane C

    Very awesome aircraft and flying!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media ©
WordPress Lightbox