Mirage 2000 – with afterburner!

Model Airplane News
From the Flightline
Comments
Mirage 2000 – with afterburner!

The full-size Mirage 2000 is a French multi-role, single-engine, fourth-generation jet fighter manufactured by Dassault Aviation. It’s known as an all-around workhorse for the French Air Force. Check out this fantastic RC scale turbine jet version, completed with an afterburner LEDs. We’re big fans of the afterburner scale add-on — it ups the realism and looks cool!

Updated: July 24, 2022 — 4:44 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2022
WordPress Lightbox